tamina-snuka

Tamina Posts An Update Regarding The Death Of Jimmy Snuka

Published On 01/21/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Tamina Snuka revealed on Instagram that there will not be a formal funeral for Jimmy Snuka.

Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. “Yes that’s me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don’t age”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.