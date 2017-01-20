Tamina Posts An Update Regarding The Death Of Jimmy Snuka
Tamina Snuka revealed on Instagram that there will not be a formal funeral for Jimmy Snuka.
Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. "Yes that's me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don't age"😉 #SnukaLegacy #BloodLine #RIPJimmySnuka