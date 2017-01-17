Tamina Snuka Thanks WWE And Fans, Nikki Bella Twerks (Video), WWE RAW Social Media Score Up

– Nikki Bella twerks upside down in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 138,000 interactions with 38,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 135,000 Twitter interactions with 30,000 unique authors. RAW also had 374,000 Facebook interactions with 207,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 327,000 interactions with 207,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Tamina Snuka, who is set to return from an injury soon, tweeted the following thanks to WWE and fans for supporting her family after WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday.