Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Comments On Nude WWE Photo Leaks, Former WWE Star Retiring

– WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch recently did an interview with Wrestlingus Show and talked about the photos of WWE stars being leaked online:

“I saw them and it’s like do I feel bad for her? Yeah, I mean, but no in a way because she took it upon herself to take those pictures. Anybody who takes pictures like this or video of that, you’ve got to, you’re assuming the risk that it’s going to get out. I mean, normal people’s pictures get out, so if you’re a celebrity, you’ve got to expect this sooner or later.”

– Former WWE manager and ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez announced his retirement from in-ring competition on his Facebook page. Here is what he wrote:

“So I have decided to hang up the boots and just train/teach. I’m better at that. Anyways plus real life is getting in the way.”