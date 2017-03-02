Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Legal Update, Kevin Kelly Finished With Ring Of Honor

– Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility on parole, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com

Sunny was taken into custody back in September of 2016 for violating her parole. She was charged with possession of alcohol and being under the influence of alcohol. As of this writing, the terms of her parole have not been released, however she will probably be restricted from being in possession of alcohol and drugs.

– Kevin Kelly, who has been working for Ring of Honor since 2010, is no longer with the company. Kelly follows Steve Corino and Nigel McGuinness, who recently departed with the company.

Kelly has been doing English commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and that is part of the reason behind Kelly’s departure. ROH still plans to have Kelly do some on-camera work for them in the future, according to F4WOnline.