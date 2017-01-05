Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Talks About Sex With Dolph Ziggler, Chris Masters’ Oral Sex Skills And More

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch recently did an interview with Wrestlingus Show. Here are the highlights:

Fake Facebook post about her and Seth Rollins: “I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me!’ So I clicked on the profile that the post was written on and it doesn’t even appear for me on my Facebook page, so whoever created this fake profile of me blocked me, so I couldn’t even go on there and report them.”

Past interactions with Rollins: “I haven’t been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, ‘hello, how are you, nice to see you’ relationship. That’s pretty much it. I’ve never done anything [sexual] with the man. I was never interested in doing anything with him because, first of all, I was never attracted to him before [and] secondly, since his [nude] pictures have leaked on the internet, I’m definitely not looking into that, but that’s a-whole-nother story!”

Rumors that she performed oral sex on Sabu for somas: “Any pill I took back in the day, I had prescriptions for, so why would I need it from anybody else? Secondly, let me give you the list of men that I have admitted to having been with, okay, Shawn Michaels, The British Bulldog, Chris Masters, Dolph Ziggler. Look at them and look at Sabu. Do you actually think I would totally go for my regular type and then go for Sabu? Honestly?” Sunny continued, “nothing has ever happened with Sabu. I’ve known him since I’m 17 years old. We were like family members way back in the day.”

Chris Masters’ oral sex skills: “Chris is number two on my list of best of all time and as far as the oral goes, oh my God, nobody beats him. Nobody beats Chris Masters.” Sunny explained, “with Chris, I knew I was getting off every single time. I got off with Shawn every single time too, but that was just different because we had that chemistry, but Chris, as far as the oral goes, every single time without fail. Oh my God.”

Relationship with Dolph Ziggler: “Nick was really fun. We went from about 11:30 [pm], 12 o’clock at night, till 7 in the morning. He’s a machine, I should say. Yeah, he’s a machine and he does not tire. His stamina is insane. His size is really good, but it curves. It’s crooked to the left. I don’t know, but it points to the left. That’s the only thing wrong with him otherwise, he was pretty good. That was in the month of November 2010. Yeah, that was just once, but there were four or five months of heavy flirtation and texting and everything like that leading up to it, so it was a big buildup. And he found me. He started writing to me on Facebook and, of course, at first I didn’t think it was really him because there are so many fake accounts nowadays and everything like that.”