Tampa Officials Told By WWE To Not Use Certain Terms

TampaBay.com is reporting that the following guidelines were given to Tampa Bay officials for the Wrestlemania 36 press conference:

• When referring to our talent, we ask that you refer to them as WWE Superstars both for the men and women and NOT as “professional wrestlers.”

• As of March 2016, our female Superstars are NO longer referred to as WWE Divas, so please call them WWE Superstars.

• Please refer to our company as WWE and NOT World Wrestling Entertainment.

• Please do not refer to our company as “the WWE,” but rather just “WWE.”

• Please do NOT use the term “professional wrestling,” instead using WWE or Sports Entertainment to describe our brand (E.G. “We have many WWE fans in the Tampa area” or “I have always been a fan of sports entertainment.”)

• The WWE Championship or WWE Title are appropriate names for the title. It is not called a “belt” or a “strap.”