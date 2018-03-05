Tangled Web Match To Headline CZW Show Later This Month

The following was sent to us:

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on Saturday, March 10 for “Proving Grounds” at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Colosseum at 333 Preston Avenue, Voorhees, NJ with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time.

The main event for Proving Grounds is announced….

Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk…in a Tangled Web match

Combat Zone Wrestling brings back Trifecta, with 4

qualifying matches for “Best of the Best”, with a mini-

tournament of three 3-way matches and a final.

Tickets on sale at CZW’s Ticketfly with tickets $40 front

row/$30 2nd row/$20 General Admission.