Taz Addresses Three-Person Commentary Teams, Talks Vince McMahon

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Taz commented on three-person commentary teams in wrestling:

“I’m a firm believer in the two-man booth. To me it’s a better and easier listen. In some cases, a three-man booth is important for example AEW because they’re a new brand and there’s a lot of stories that need to be told. I think that’s important as long as the announcers in AEW can get their cadence right,” said Taz.

“I’ve worked in both but I’ve always preferred a two-person booth. Everyone needs to know their role when it’s a three-person booth. There has to be a lead and you can’t step on each other or it will be a horrible listen.”

Taz also commented on working with Vince McMahon:

“He was more helpful than hurtful but there were times when he was too wordy. I’m a firm believer in all announcers need to be produced…In WWE’s case it’s Kevin Dunn. He’s producing in and out of breaks, what graphics are coming up, counting the play-by-play guy into things,” stated Taz.

“There’s another guy that produces you on the creative end and not the logistics end, and that’s what Vince McMahon did for me. I learned more from Vince in my headset. But he would often get upset in a segment cause of the guys in the ring or the ref, and he’d then get on the announcers.”

“He was always a little harder on the play-by-play guys than the color commentators because back then the commentators were former champions or former wrestlers. Now the business is different where many commentators weren’t champions or never wrestled much. But back then he did have a little bit of a different respect for guys who laced up boots.”