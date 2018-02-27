Taz On How WWE Made Ronda Rousey Look Bad In Raw Segment

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H wanted Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to apologize to them for what happened at the Elimination Chamber PPV. However, Ronda Rousey came down to the ring instead. This led to a tense stare down between Rousey and McMahon, which McMahon apologized for slapping her on Sunday night.

Everything seemed to be good to go until McMahon and Triple H was about to leave the ring. Thus, this is when Triple H punched Angle.

Former WWE star Taz gave his take on the segment on latest Taz and the Moose radio show. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“They take the most credible female they have in the history of the WWE, and second impression of her, and they made her look bad already,” said Taz.

“She should have went after Stephanie like she wanted to kill her,” Taz expressed. “I’m talking about legitimate police officers there holding her back, two or three or them, something. A couple of the boys, somebody. Someone needed to stop her and [keep her away]. Stephanie should have been terrified of her. Absolutely freakin terrified of her. But instead, Stephanie got in her face and apologized. When the girl, Ronda, demanded an apology, Stephanie had to get the upper hand and look down at her and say, (whines) ‘I’m sorry.’ That sucked! That sucked. Build the girl and get her over. She’s legit! She’s legit. What [WWE] did, sucked. Sucked!”

“The Kurt Angle thing, that sucked,” said Taz. “Having Kurt be like, ‘Oh, well. I lied.’ That sucked! Not Kurt’s fault. It sucked! And you know what, don’t put me in your Hall of Fame. I don’t give a s**t. I’m telling you right now, it sucked.”