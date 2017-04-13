Taz Remembers Major ECW Moment On Anniversary (Video), New Work For Xavier Woods, Batista/Drax

– Today marks 20 years since the historic ECW Barely Legal pay-per-view, the first for Paul Heyman’s company. The show was headlined by Terry Funk defeating The Sandman and Stevie Richards in a Three-Way Dance before defeating Raven for the ECW World Title. In the video above, Taz talks about the major moment in pro wrestling history.

– Xavier Woods recently made his video game voice acting debut. You can check it out at this link on YouTube. Woods tweeted a link to the video and wrote, “First jump into video game voice acting, I’ve got a long way to go to get decent but here’s the first go!”

– Batista’s Drax the Destroyer character is featured prominently in promotional material for Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” movie, which comes out on May 5th. Natalya tweeted this photo of Drax on a taxi cab in New York City today: