Taz Reveals Who Is Currently The Most Underrated WWE Star

During a recent edition of his radio show, former WWE/ECW/TNA talent Taz talked about who he thinks is the current most underrated star in the WWE.

Although Taz polled fans on who they think would fit into this category, which ended up being SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion Luke Harper, Taz disagreed as he believes it’s Apollo Crews. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“[Apollo] is for sure just a stud in the ring,” said Taz. “Just a straight stud in the ring, and I really feel like he is underutilized for sure. So he, for me, would be my main guy currently. Now I know his promo work is not amazing, also all of that needs to be a part of the package. Your promo work, your look, your in-ring work and all that jazz. So, all of that stuff obviously is vital. He probably doesn’t have the promo stuff down too good.”