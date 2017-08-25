Tea Time With Charlotte & Becky (Photos), Cathy Kelley On Shelton Benjamin (Video), Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at social media reactions to Shelton Benjamin’s WWE return in this new video. As noted, Benjamin appeared on this week’s SmackDown and will be Chad Gable’s new tag team partner. The two will wrestle their first match together at this coming Tuesday’s SmackDown. The storyline is that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan worked agreed on a deal with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle when Gable’s former partner Jason Jordan went to RAW – Angle would help Bryan sign one of his friends to the blue brand, Shelton. Cathy also looks at Angle’s Instagram comments on how he tried to get Shelton signed to the red brand.

– WWE stock was down 0.33% today, closing at $20.89 per share. Today’s high was $21.08 and the low was $20.62.

– It looks like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are bringing more “Tea Time” posts to social media soon as they posted the following today:

“What’s the tea?!” Coming soon to a social media outlet near you. @charlottewwe

"What's the tea?!" Coming soon to a social media outlet near you. @charlottewwe A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

So much #tea @beckylynchwwe coming soon