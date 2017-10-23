Team Captain Revealed For WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card

Alicia Fox defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Triple Threat on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the Team Captain for the RAW brand in the the women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match next month. Sasha and Bayley will be in the match but there’s no official word yet on who their partners will be. It looks three of their opponents will be Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Carmella.
Survivor Series takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s RAW:
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Male Superstars TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Alicia Fox (Team Captain), Sasha Banks, Bayley and TBA vs. Carmella, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and TBA