Team RAW Updates For WWE Survivor Series

RAW General Manager & Team Captain Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that “son” Jason Jordan will get the final spot on the men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.
It was also announced on RAW that Sasha Banks will join the women’s Team RAW. No word yet on the final spot for the women’s red brand team but it’s believed it will go to Bayley.
As noted, tonight’s RAW saw Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Bar will now be the red brand team to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series.
Below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore