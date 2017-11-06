Team RAW Updates For WWE Survivor Series

RAW General Manager & Team Captain Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that “son” Jason Jordan will get the final spot on the men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.

It was also announced on RAW that Sasha Banks will join the women’s Team RAW. No word yet on the final spot for the women’s red brand team but it’s believed it will go to Bayley.

As noted, tonight’s RAW saw Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Bar will now be the red brand team to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series.

Below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore