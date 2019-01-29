Teams Qualify For Women’s Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match

As first announced by Alexa Bliss during her Raw talk show “A Moment of Bliss,” the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be determined inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, February 17. The contest will feature three teams from Raw and three teams from SmackDown LIVE.

In a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on Raw, Nia Jax and Tamina earned their way into the contest with a victory over Bliss and Mickie James.

Later in the show, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan joined them in the contest by taking down Natalya and Dana Brooke.

It was then announced that the final Raw team will be determined next Monday night when Sasha Banks and Bayley face Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross.