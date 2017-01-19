Teaser For New Bella Twins YouTube Series, Next Week’s Total Divas Episode, WWE Birthdays

– As seen below, “Bella Family Origins” will premiere on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel next Thursday:

– R-Truth turns 45 years old today while Tyler Breeze turns 29 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 76.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“The Big Day: Renee brings Dean Ambrose home to meet her family; the big wedding day for Lana and Rusev has finally arrived; Nikki discovers if she’s cleared to return to the WWE in time for the draft.”