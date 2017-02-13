Teddy Long Announced For 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE announced that Teddy Long is the latest name to be entering the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017:

Long commented with the following:

“Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought ‘well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen,” Long told Fox Sports. “I was real excited, it’s such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame…man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that.”