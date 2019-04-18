Teen Arrested Again For RKO On Plastic Alligator

Gianny Sosa-Hernandez, who was recently arrested for attempting an RKO on his high school principal, has been arrested again. This time Sosa-Hernandez was arrested after hitting an RKO on a life-sized plastic alligator. The incident took place at a mall and Sosa-Hernandez grabbed a display alligator that was worth around $3500 for his stunt.

“You got to find something else to do. I mean, really,” Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Renatha Francis said. “You’re just going to keep coming back here and keep being a media sensation for all the wrong reasons.”

The incident was captured on video: