In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Tenille Dashwood (formerly Emma) talked about her release from WWE:

“It was actually a really big shock for me. I had no idea. At the time, I was in a feud with Asuka and we had just done the PPV and that was her debut, her PPV debut, I think it was her actual debut as well. We had an awesome match, I remember everyone loved it and then we had a match on RAW the night after and then basically by the end of the week, I had a call saying I was released.”