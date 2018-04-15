Terri Runnels Thinks Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On a recent episode of her Cigars, Scars and Superstars podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com ), Terri Runnels discussed various topics.

During the podcast, she spoke about why Chyna should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here is what she had to say:

“Without a doubt. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t she be? I can’t really give you that answer. I’m not in the office and I can’t give you that answer, but I know that there is a lot of emotions that are tied in with her, and we know the story of the different relationships and how they ended up happening, but you know, I think Joanie is one of those people, no matter where you live in the world, she is one of the women in the world you have heard of,” Runnels said.

“I know that Dustin Rhodes was very good with working with her. In the beginning, I know some of the guys didn’t want to work with her because they thought it would look bad if they worked with a female, but I’m proud of Dustin for being front and center and was willing to work with her immediately.”