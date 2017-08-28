Terry Funk Talks About Possible WWE Return, The Modern WWE Product, More

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk recently spoke with Wrestle: List about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On the modern WWE product:

“I’m probably going to surprise you because I like the modern product. Do I wish it wasn’t what it is? Absolutely, I wish it were the same as it was but it can’t be. The reason why is because wrestling is about what turns the turnstile, its about people paying admission to the shows.”

On possible WWE return:

“I don’t have any desire; I am still involved in the business. Actually as I have got control of the profession, I am the one that is controlling my profession. My profession isn’t controlling me at this time and that is a very important factor to anybody in any business. This goes to all the individuals out there, be in control of your business don’t let your business take control of you.”