Tessa Blanchard To Appear At “All In” Event – Official Details

Independent female star Tessa Blanchard announced on her official Twitter account that she will be part of the All In event, the self-financed event being put together by The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes this September.



Blanchard joins Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson), Adam “Hangman” Page and Marty Scurll in names confirmed for the event so far.