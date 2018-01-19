Tetsuya Naito Thinks He’s Bigger Than The IWGP Heavyweight Title

Stars of Japanese wrestling recently accepted their 2017 Tokyo Awards, which featured Tetsuya Naito winning pro wrestling MVP for the second year in a row.

During his acceptance speech, Naito said that winning MVP again shows he’s bigger than the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Here is what he had to say, transcript courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

“Representing New Japan Pro Wrestling and Los Ingobernables de Japon, your Tokyo Sports MVP is Tetsuya Naito. I’d like to thank the Tokyo Sports editorial board for naming me MVP. A lot of people saw me and Los Ingobernables de Japon as a flash in the pan, that just as quickly as we got popular, it’d all be over.

Yet here I am, only the fifth in history to win this award two years straight. And I did this in a year where the IWGP champion held his belt from start to finish. What that means is that I exist on another plane. It means that Tetsuya Naito is bigger than the IWGP Championship. That’s not arrogance talking; that’s something that I’ve proven to everyone.”