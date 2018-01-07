Tetsuya Naito vs. Sami Callihan To Headline AAW’s Showdown Event

The following was sent to us by AAW:

Our February 17 event “Showdown” featuring Tetsuya Naito vs. Sami Callihan sold out 90 minutes after tickets were available to the general public. All 500 tickets for the event at the historic Logan Square Auditorium are now gone.

As a result of the 20 minute draw during the number one contenders match at the Windy City Classic XIII – both ACH and Matt Riddle will be receiving title shots in 2018.



First off, Matt Riddle will be facing AAW Heavyweight Champion Rey Fenix on 1/20 in Logan Square Auditorium during our “The Art Of War Event.” Tickets for that show featuring the AAW return of Juice Robinson are available at the following link:



https://aawpro.ticketleap.com/the-art-of-war/dates/Jan-20-2018_at_0730PM



ACH’s match for the AAW Heavyweight Championship will be announced shortly along with more matches and talent.



From everyone at AAW – Thank you for supporting AAW and have a happy 2018!