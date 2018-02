Here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week, according to VOD viewing:

1. Royal Rumble 2018

2. WWE 24 WrestleMania Orlando documentary

3. NXT Takeover Philly 2018

4. Royal Rumble pre-show

5. Talking Smack after Clash of Champions

6. Mixed Match Challenge week two

7. NXT on 1/24

8. Ride Along with Owens, Zayn, Usos and Naomi

9. 205 Live from 1/23

10. NXT Takeover preshow