The Allure Responds To Bully Ray Incident With Fan

Members of The Allure (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Mandy Leon) responded to the fan that says he was confronted by Bully Ray at Sunday night’s Ring of Honor event:
Typical Narcissistic sociopath behaviour. Act like an absolute maniac & verbally/sexually harass talent on shows & then act like you’re a victim so you can cry for attention on Twitter.
Fans don’t act the way you did. I looked directly in your eyes. You had evil intent in them.
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 4, 2019
Same! What a loser.
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 4, 2019
Stop with the lies & scratching for attention dude. Man up. Own your behavior & take responsibility. You were extremely inappropriate verbally attacking & sexually harassing talent on a level that is not acceptable in any environment PERIOD. 2 shows in a row. Be cool & drop it.
— Mandy León (@MandyLeonxo) June 4, 2019