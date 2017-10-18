The AOP Hype WarGames Match, Ruby Riot Status Update, New Feud For Drew McIntyre Revealed

– Zelina Vega interrupted a backstage interview with WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre on tonight’s NXT episode, likely setting up a match between Drew and Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: WarGames” event during Survivor Series weekend. Vega asked McIntyre why he has been avoiding Almas and Drew said he’d fight anyone at any time, he’s just been busy. Drew also told Vega to go to NXT General Manager William Regal and get the match, and that if Almas wants the match he should come face him instead of sending just his business partner. You can see video from the segment above.

– It was believed that Ruby Riot may have suffered an injury at the October 4th NXT TV tapings during the Triple Threat Takeover qualifier with Ember Moon and Sonya Deville, which aired tonight and saw Ember win to advance to the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way at Takeover with Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and another competitor to be determined next week via Battle Royal. It appeared that Ruby injured her ankle after a top rope crossbody to the floor. Deville then put her ankle lock on Riot and it looked as if she was injured but Riot was back in the ring two nights later at a NXT live event and she’s worked a few live events since then. WWE’s website made mention of the injury in their NXT recap but they have not announced anything on Riot’s status.

– As noted, this week’s NXT show saw The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering make their first TV appearance since losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to SAnitY at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in August. Akam and Rezar attacked Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe during their six-man main event with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, forcing the finish of the match. The Authors then closed the show by standing tall over SAnitY with the titles in the air as The Undisputed Era looked on from the stage.

Below are post-show comments from Akam, Rezar and Ellering, who mentioned the two-ring, three-team main event of next month’s “Takeover: WarGames” event: