The Bar Broken Up?, Latest On Samoa Joe’s Status For WWE RAW

– Cesaro is moving to the WWE RAW brand which would effectively break up his tag team with Sheamus, PostWrestling.com is reporting. Cesaro and Sheamus, known as The Bar, had been teaming together since the fall of 2016.

– Samoa Joe appears to be recovered from his illness and is scheduled to be on RAW tonight. As previously noted, Joe was in Montreal last week for the Superstar Shakeup but was sick and his segment was pulled from the show. Joe is rumored to be feuding with Braun Strowman on the RAW brand.