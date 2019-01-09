The Bar vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon Set For The Royal Rumble

The Miz and Shane McMahon will challenge The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

It was announced Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE that Cesaro and Sheamus will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Miz and Shane McMahon at the Royal Rumble. That was set up after Cesaro and Sheamus beat The Usos in a non-title match. The Miz issued a challenge to Cesaro and Sheamus in a post-match angle, and he was laid out by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus before Cesaro accepted the challenge.

The Usos would have gotten a title shot if they defeated Cesaro and Sheamus. Mandy Rose, who has been trying to drive a wedge between Naomi and Jimmy Uso, arrived on stage in only a towel, claiming that she lost her gear and asked Jimmy if she left it in his hotel room. The Bar immediately capitalized on the distraction, as Sheamus knocked Jimmy off the apron and gave Cesaro the opening to connect with the Neutralizer on Jey for the win.

The storyline for The Miz and Shane McMahon is that Miz has been trying to get Shane to be his tag team partner since the WWE World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. Shane finally agreed two weeks ago, with Miz saying that he wants to team up with Shane to make his father proud. Miz said his father told him that Miz and Shane would be the best tag team in the world.