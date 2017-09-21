The Bella Twins On Returning To WWE Together, The New Day On TV Show (Video), SAnitY

– As seen above, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day made an appearance on TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything” this week for a segment about Mount Rushmore.

– The Bella Twins have an interview in the new issue of In Touch magazine, which is on newsstands now. They revealed that they are looking to make a return to the ring together some time in 2018.

“We miss it terribly,” Brie said. “I think about it every day. Once you have the passion for wrestling, you can’t forget it,” Nikki added. “I say we make our comeback in 2018, but as the Bella Twins, not individuals,” Brie said, and Nikki agreed: “It’s a deal!”

– Last night’s WWE NXT episode ended with NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY attacking Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to close the show. A six-man match between the two teams will take place soon on NXT TV. Below is an alternate angle of the attack: