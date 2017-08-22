The Bella Twins To Release Belle Radici, Sheamus On WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

— The Bella twins recently spoke with E! News along with John Cena and Daniel Bryan to get all the scoop on season two of Total Bellas, which premieres Sept. 6 at 9 p.m on the E! Network. During the interview, Nikki mentioned that they would be coming out with a line of Wine.

“And then we’re trying to launch Birdie Bee and Belle Radici. I just said the name. We didn’t even announce it yet. A wine! Belle Radici, our wine.”

For those who might not know, Belle Radici means “beautiful roots” in Italian. The product is set to go on sale this fall through the official Belle Radici website.

— As of this writing, there is still no word yet on when Sheamus and Cesaro will get their rematch with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Sheamus took to Twitter during this week’s Raw that saw Rollins and Ambrose get a non-title win over The Hardys.