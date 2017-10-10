The Bellas Visit Mattel (Video), Hot Summer Rae Photo, Cruiserweight Lumberjack Match Trivia

– Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for Wednesday with The Bella Twins visiting the Mattel headquarters to see their new dolls for the first time.

– In a bit of trivia on last night’s RAW Lumberjack main event, which saw Kalisto capture the WWE Cruiserweight Title from Enzo Amore, that was just the second Cruiserweight Title Lumberjack match in WWE/WCW history. The other match took place on the May 9th, 1998 edition of WCW Saturday Night and saw Chris Jericho retain the title over Juventud Guerrera.

– Summer Rae is participating in a Maxim Hot 100 photoshoot in Los Angeles today. She posted this photo from the set: