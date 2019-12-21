The Best Christmas Slots

Christmas is here, and it is time to be jolly! There is a lot of ways to be festive this time of the year, and one of them is to get entertained and have a chance to win money at the same time from slots with Christmas story!

Yes, we are talking about slot machines made specifically for the holiday season. Just because it is freezing does not mean you cannot spin the reels. There are many online casinos where you can play at the comfort of your home and win a lot of money from a slot bonus round.

We have selected these slots based on some criteria, such as payout, volatility, RTP, and the features that can help you win more. We did not include slots that only have one or three paylines, as it is difficult to win with these types of games.

Our Christmas Casino Slot Selections

Ghosts of Christmas Slot by Playtech

This machine sits on a 5×3 grid. With 20 paylines, a player has the chance to win 500,000 coins. In here, you will meet reiterations of characters like Scrooge and Tiny Tim. The game has a wild symbol, which can pay up to 10,000 coins.

You will win free spins here, plus money, if you land the Ghost Friend scatter symbol. You can win up to 15 free spins, and multipliers will be applied to the wins in the free spins. Furthermore, it has a symbol that will activate the slot bonus round where you get to play a pick-me game.

Santa Surprise Christmas Slot by Playtech

Santa surprise is a great game for those who want a high RTP game. The RTP is 97.05%, which means roughly only 3% goes to the operator’s cash coffers, and the rest are paid to the players’ pool. Like the previous Christmas slot, this one has 20 paylines, and it also has five reels and three rows.

Since it is a Santa-themed title, the leading character here is the man himself. He is the wild that substitutes for all symbols to create a winning line. You will also get to spin a scatter symbol, which will award you with 10 free games and up to 3X multiplier.

Santa Paws Christmas Slot by Microgaming

This one is a great game as it has a low to medium volatility. What it means is that it is far easier to land winning combos than other slots. But the thing is, the prize is lower. In this 5X3 game, you can only win a maximum of 4,000 coins.

In Santa Paws, the lead symbol is the polar bear. It is the wild symbol. The scatter symbol here is the penguin, which can give you up to 12 slot bonus spins plus a multiplier that can hit up to 7x. Santa paws also has a gamble feature, and you can trigger this if you win on any of the 20 paylines.

Santa’s Wild Ride Christmas Slot by Microgaming

Here is a game that can help you win more than a million coins. It has three types of wild symbols, and these wilds do not just substitute, but they also award random multipliers if used in a win. The multipliers are between 2x and 4x.

Although you will not spin Christmas trees here, you will get to see symbols that would remind you of the festivities, such as cakes, sandwiches, beer, and a Santa who rides a motorcycle.

And yes, all wins here are doubled during free spins, which will be awarded to you if you land the motorcycle keys.

Fruit Shop Christmas Edition by Netent

Although this game only has 15 lines, it still offers huge wins, especially if you land the wild symbol on the grid. Apart from the substitution, the wild will pay you twice the money if it was used for a winning combo.

With the fruit theme, this may sound like a classic slot to you, but it is not. All the fruits will spin on reels that are freezing, and you can even win free spins here.

Gift Rap by Microgaming

This slot manages to combine Christmas and rap music on one game. It has 25 paylines, and you will be spinning various symbol of elves, the snowman, and toys.

The wild in the game is a Christmas ball. It also pays money up to 60,000 coins. If you land the scatter symbol, which is the spray. You will win money that is multiplied against your total stake.

Want more? The game has a slot bonus round. You will trigger this if you land three symbols of Jack Frost. In the slot bonus, you can win as much as 32,250 coins.

Santa vs Rudolf Christmas Slot by Netent

In this game, you have the chance to win up to 100,000 coins. The game is a 5-reel one with 20 paylines. The great thing about it is that it pays both ways from left to right and right to left.

The wild in the game is Rudolf. You will also get to pick gifts here if Santa decides to do so. Santa is also a wild like Rudolf, but he awards gifts and not free spins.

During the free spins, your goal is to land Rudolf, the deer, on one end reel and Santa on the other. For each spin, they will move to the middle. If they meet in the middle, they will fight, and you win more money!

Sweet Bonanza Xmas Christmas Slot by Pragmatic Play

This is a casino game on a huge grid. It has six reels and five rows, so expect a little difficulty in landing wins here. But wait, it offers more than 2 million coins up for grabs.

In here, you can win up to 21,000x your bet. It has no paylines, as the slot machine is based on cluster wins. To win money, you have to form a cluster of at least eight symbols. The wager cost of each round is small, but you can win as much as 5,000 coins if you manage to form a cluster of 12 symbols.

Polar Paws Christmas Slot by Quickspin

With Polar Paws, you have an opportunity to win at any of the 25 paylines. With medium volatility, landing winning combinations here should be easier than other slot machines.

The wild symbol is the bowl of sweets, which not only substitutes for other symbols but also awards multipliers. The other wild is the polar bear, but it only functions as such in the free spins.

There is another wild, which is a regular one. It is the Christmas décor. It does not have multipliers tied to it, but it does substitute other symbols to make a winning combo.

Festive Indulgence Christmas Slot by Microgaming

This is truly festive slot as it features a lot of Christmas food on the grid. It has nine paylines, free spins, and the game is graced by Santa himself. You will spin symbols of Christmas gifts, elves, roasted chicken, and cakes. The wild in the game is the Christmas décor, and it can pay up to 40,000 coins.

It Is Time to Pick Prizes!

The cold weather is in the air, but this should not let you feel sad. Be merry with the Christmas games online and get a chance to win real money. If you have been a good boy, spin the reels, and Santa may just give you a big payout!