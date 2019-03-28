The Big Show Blasts Political Figure (Video)

In an interview with TMZ.com, The Big Show criticized U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for proposing major budget cuts to the Special Olympics during this fiscal year.

“I’m appalled, to tell you the truth. 18 million dollars is the entire allocated budget for the Special Olympics.”

“It literally makes zero sense. The message that she’s sending is that people with special needs, children with special needs, aren’t important enough to be part of society.”

“It’s not about kids running and competing for medals … These kids are seen by doctors. There are so many education things, group programs, things that help them improve their quality of life. To take away that opportunity, it’s just a horrible, callous, insensitive decision.”