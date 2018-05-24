The Big Show On Why Vince McMahon Was Upset With Him Before WrestleMania 21

The Big Show spoke about why Vince McMahon was mad at him before Wrestlemania 21 when he wrestled Akebono in a sumo match when he was a recent guest on Steve Austin’s podcast, The Steve Austin Show. Here is what he said (via Wrestling INC):

“I think my heaviest I was 537 lbs. When I did that match with Akebono, I think Akebono, for a shoot, weighed 488 [lbs.] and I weighed 509 [lbs.] because I remember Vince being pissed at me because Akebono was supposed to weigh more than me. And [McMahon] looks at me and goes, ‘509 lbs.?’ He shook his head and walked off. I was like, ‘I’m a quarter-ton of fun! What do you want me to say?’”