The Big Show To Star In Netflix Comedy Series

WWE Studios and Netflix are teaming up for a sitcom starring Big Show.

WWE and Netflix today announced “The Big Show Show,” a half-hour, multi-cam comedy series starring WWE Superstar Big Show. Production on the 10-episode series begins in Los Angeles, California on Friday, August 9.

According to Netflix, “The Big Show Show” focuses on the following premise: “When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

Alongside Big Show (real name Paul Wight), the series stars Allison Munn (“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”), Reylynn Caster (“American Housewife”), Juliet Donenfeld (“Pete the Cat”) and Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Tick”). Josh Bycel (“Happy Endings,” “Scrubs,” “American Dad”) and Jason Berger (“Champaign ILL,” “Happy Endings,” “LA to Vegas”) will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell will also serve as executive producers for WWE Studios.

“The Big Show Show”is Netflix’s latest project with WWE Studios, following the recent announcement of the family film “The Main Event.”

“Rebuilding Big Show,” a documentary on Big Show chronicling his recovery from hip surgery, premiered last Saturday on the WWE Network. In this bonus clip, Big Show talks about the pivotal role John Cena played in his decision to lose weight.