The Broken Hardys Win Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles (Photos and Video)
The Hardys made an impromptu appearance at tonight’s Ring of Honor “Manhattan Mayhem” event and captured the tag team titles from the Young Bucks. Below are pictures and video from the event:
