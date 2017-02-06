extreme-rules

The Current Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules

Published On 06/02/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The current betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com. Keep in mind that there could be major shifts in the odds over the weekend.

Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match

Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)

Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)

Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)

Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)

Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)

Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz 4/7 (64%)

Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)

Bayley 11/8 (42%)

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys 8/11 (58%)

Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)

