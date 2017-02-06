The Current Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules
Published On 06/02/2017 | News
The current betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com. Keep in mind that there could be major shifts in the odds over the weekend.
Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match
Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)
Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)
Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)
Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)
Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)
Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz 4/7 (64%)
Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)
RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)
Bayley 11/8 (42%)
RAW Tag Team Championship Match
The Hardys 8/11 (58%)
Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules PPV!