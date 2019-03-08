The Current Favorites To Win At Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Revealed

Here are the favorites to win at the 2019 Fastlane PPV:
The Usos vs The Miz & Shane McMahon – Tag Team Match – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
101 The Usos (initial ruling)
102 The Miz & Shane McMahon (initial ruling)
103 The Usos (end of broadcast ruling) -825
104 The Miz & Shane McMahon (end broadcast) +475
Daniel Bryan vs Kevin Owens – WWE Championship – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
111 Daniel Bryan (initial ruling)
112 Kevin Owens (initial ruling)
113 Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) -475
114 Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +325
The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs Nia Jax & Tamina – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championsjp – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
121 The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection (initial)
122 Nia Jax & Tamina (initial ruling)
123 The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection (end) -475
124 Nia Jax & Tamina (end broadcast ruling) +325
Asuka vs Mandy Rose – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
131 Asuka (initial ruling)
132 Mandy Rose (initial ruling)
133 Asuka (end of broadcast ruling) -420
134 Mandy Rose (end of broadcast ruling) +300
The Shield vs Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley – Six-Man Tag Team Match – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
141 The Shield (initial ruling)
142 Corbin & McIntyre & Lashley (initial)
143 The Shield (end of broadcast ruling) -395
144 Corbin & McIntyre & Lashley (end) +275
Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch – Singles Match – Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:00 PM
151 Charlotte Flair (initial ruling)
152 Becky Lynch (initial ruling)
153 Charlotte Flair (end broadcast ruling) +475
154 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) -825
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.