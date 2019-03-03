The Current Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 35

Here are the current confirmed and rumored matches for this year’s WWE Wrestlemania PPV:
Confirmed matches:
WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE RAW Women’s Title
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Becky Lynch likely being added)
WWE Cruiserweight Title
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. TBD
Rumored matches but not confirmed:
WWE Title
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
SmackDown Women’s Title
Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. The Hardys
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Trish Stratus and Lita
Triple H vs. Batista
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Keep in mind that the rumored matches are merely rumored for the time being.
John Cena and Roman Reigns are expected to have matches but there’s no word regarding potential opponents.