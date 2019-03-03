The Current Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 35

Here are the current confirmed and rumored matches for this year’s WWE Wrestlemania PPV:

Confirmed matches:

WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Becky Lynch likely being added)

WWE Cruiserweight Title

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. TBD

Rumored matches but not confirmed:

WWE Title

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

SmackDown Women’s Title

Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. The Hardys

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Trish Stratus and Lita

Triple H vs. Batista

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Keep in mind that the rumored matches are merely rumored for the time being.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are expected to have matches but there’s no word regarding potential opponents.