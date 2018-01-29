The Dudley Boyz Speak On Their Legacy, TLC Matches Making History, More

The Dudley Boyz spoke with CBS Sports about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Here are the highlights:

D-Von on their TLC matches:

“Talking to Edge and Christian, it’s just amazing that we did those TLC matches 15 years ago and people are still talking about it as if it were yesterday,” D-Von said. “We created so much history with those matches and each time we did it, we made them better. To be able to go into WrestleMania and steal the show two years in a row with so many great names on the card, it’s just a testament to how great those matches were and how legendary.”

Bubba on their legacy:

“The legacy of the Dudley Boyz is really the last of the Mohicans. We are the last, legitimate, great tag team that you most likely will ever see; the most old school tag team that there is. I don’t think you will ever see a tag team go on to accomplish what we have accomplished, whether that’s in the WWE or any place else. We really are the last of many, many generations of great tag teams.”

D-Von on when they finally made it to WWE:

“Bubba and I clicked on so many levels when we got together and knew that we could hang with the big boys if we got the opportunity to go to WWE. When we did, we just went from there and were on fire. We just knew that if the WWE would let us be us, we would be extremely good and be able to accomplish exactly what we wanted to do — and that’s be the best tag team in the history of the business.”