The Dudley Boyz To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018

The Dudley Boyz are joining Bill Goldberg as members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. CBS Sports announced the news on Monday morning.

“The legacy of the Dudley Boyz is really the last of the Mohicans,” Bubba Ray told CBS Sports. “We are the last, legitimate, great tag team that you most likely will ever see; the most old school tag team that there is. I don’t think you will ever see a tag team go on to accomplish what we have accomplished, whether that’s in the WWE or any place else. We really are the last of many, many generations of great tag teams.”

