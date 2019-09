Rick Bognar, who portrayed the “fake” Razor Ramon in 1996, has passed away at the age of 49. Rick’s brother Ken posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that I share some news with Rick’s Facebook friends. On September 20th Rick passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 49. It is tough to comprehend and will likely never sink in fully.

Rick left behind a great legacy and I know he will be remembered and missed by all of us.”