The Favorites To Win At WWE Clash Of Champions Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 PPV have been published by betting site 5Dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

WWE Universal Title Match:

Seth Rollins (-400) vs. Braun Strowman (+280)

WWE Title Match:

Kofi Kingston (-165) vs. Randy Orton (+125)

WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match:

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (+170) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (-230)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

Bayley (-155) vs. Charlotte Flair (+115)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Triple Threat Match:

Drew Gulak (-140) vs. Humberto Carrillo (+125) vs. Lince Dorado (+500)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

Shinsuke Nakamura (-210) vs. The Miz (+160)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:

The New Day (-210) vs. The Revival (+160)

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

Becky Lynch (+120) vs. Sasha Banks (-160)

Roman Reigns (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)