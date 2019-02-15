The Favorites To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

Here are the favorites to win at the 2019 Elimination Chamber PPV courtesy of 5Dimes.eu
Women’s Elimination Chamber
Bayley & S.Banks win Elimination Chamber -210
Nia Jax & Tamina win Elimination Chamber +460
The Riott Squad wins Elimination Chamber +800
Rose & Deville win Elimination Chamber +850
The Ilconics win Elimination Chamber +1300
Naomi & Carmela win Elimination Chamber +2300
The Miz & Shane McMahon vs The Usos – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship –
The Miz & Shane McMahon (end broadcast) -400
The Usos (end of broadcast ruling) +280
Men’s Elimination Chamber
Daniel Bryan wins Elimination Chamber -505
AJ Styles wins Elimination Chamber +1150
Randy Orton wins Elimination Chamber +1250
Samoa Joe wins Elimination Chamber +1350
Kofi Kingston wins Elimination Chamber +1900
Jeff Hardy wins Elimination Chamber +2000
Buddy Murphy vs Akira Tozawa – WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Buddy Murphy (end of broadcast ruling) -750
Akira Tozawa (end of broadcast ruling) +450
Ronda Rousey vs Ruby Riott – WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -4500
Ruby Riott (end of broadcast ruling) +1500
Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor – Handicap Match – WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush (end broadcast) +100
Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -140
Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin – No Disqualification Match
Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -600
Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +400
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.