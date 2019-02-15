The Favorites To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

Here are the favorites to win at the 2019 Elimination Chamber PPV courtesy of 5Dimes.eu

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Bayley & S.Banks win Elimination Chamber -210

Nia Jax & Tamina win Elimination Chamber +460

The Riott Squad wins Elimination Chamber +800

Rose & Deville win Elimination Chamber +850

The Ilconics win Elimination Chamber +1300

Naomi & Carmela win Elimination Chamber +2300

The Miz & Shane McMahon vs The Usos – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship –

The Miz & Shane McMahon (end broadcast) -400

The Usos (end of broadcast ruling) +280

Men’s Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan wins Elimination Chamber -505

AJ Styles wins Elimination Chamber +1150

Randy Orton wins Elimination Chamber +1250

Samoa Joe wins Elimination Chamber +1350

Kofi Kingston wins Elimination Chamber +1900

Jeff Hardy wins Elimination Chamber +2000

Buddy Murphy vs Akira Tozawa – WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy (end of broadcast ruling) -750

Akira Tozawa (end of broadcast ruling) +450

Ronda Rousey vs Ruby Riott – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -4500

Ruby Riott (end of broadcast ruling) +1500

Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor – Handicap Match – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush (end broadcast) +100

Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -140

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin – No Disqualification Match

Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -600

Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +400

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.