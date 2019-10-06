The Favorites To Win At WWE Hell In A Cell Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 PPV have been published by betting site 5Dimes.eu.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
103 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +334
104 “The Fiend”Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast) -500
113 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) +177
114 Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) -250
133 Bayley (end of broadcast ruling) +100
134 Charlotte Flair (end broadcast ruling) -140
121 Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns (end of) -215
122 Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (end of) +165