The Favorites To Win At WWE Hell In A Cell Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 PPV have been published by betting site 5Dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

103 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +334

104 “The Fiend”Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast) -500

113 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) +177

114 Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) -250

133 Bayley (end of broadcast ruling) +100

134 Charlotte Flair (end broadcast ruling) -140

121 Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns (end of) -215

122 Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (end of) +165