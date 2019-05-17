The Favorites To Win At WWE Money In The Bank Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 PPV have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Here are the betting lines as of Friday, May 17th:
WWE Universal Title Match:
Seth Rollins (-400) vs. AJ Styles (+250)
WWE Title Match:
Kofi Kingston (-200) vs. Kevin Owens (+150)
WWE RAW Women’s Title Match:
Becky Lynch (-500) vs. Lacey Evans (+300)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
Becky Lynch (-170) vs. Charlotte Flair (+130)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:
Sami Zayn (+700) vs. Ricochet (+1200) vs. Drew McIntyre (-150) vs. Baron Corbin (+1200) vs. Randy Orton (+1400) vs. Andrade (+250) vs. Finn Balor (+1000) vs. Mustafa Ali (+1200)
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:
Nikki Cross (+1600) vs. Natalya (+1200) vs. Naomi (+1200) vs. Dana Brooke (+1000) vs. Mandy Rose (+175) vs. Bayley (+250) vs. Ember Moon (+300) vs. Carmella (+1200)
Steel Cage Match:
The Miz (-500) vs. Shane McMahon (+300)
Singles Match:
Roman Reigns (-340) vs. Elias (+220)
WWE United States Title Match:
Samoa Joe (-250) vs. Rey Mysterio (+170)
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: (Pre-Show)
Daniel Bryan & Rowan (200) vs. The Usos (150)