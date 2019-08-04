The Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Summerslam have been revealed courtesy of 5dimes.eu.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Here are the odds:
Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – SummerSlam – WWE Universal Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
101 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) -270
102 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +190
Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton – SummerSlam – WWE Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
111 Kofi Kingston (end of broadcast ruling) -225
112 Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) +168
Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
121 Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) -365
122 Shane McMahon (end of broadcast ruling) +255
Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
131 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +1500
132 Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast ruling) -4500
Becky Lynch vs Natalya – SummerSlam – WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
141 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) -265
142 Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) +185
Bayley vs Ember Moon – SummerSlam – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
151 Bayley (end of broadcast ruling) -160
152 Ember Moon (end of broadcast ruling) +120
AJ Styles vs Ricochet – SummerSlam – WWE United States Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
161 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -140
162 Ricochet (end of broadcast ruling) +100
The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
171 The Miz (end of broadcast ruling) -125
172 Dolph Ziggler (end of broadcast ruling) -115
Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM
181 Trish Stratus (end of broadcast ruling) +180
182 Charlotte Flair (end of broadcast) -260