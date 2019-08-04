The Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Summerslam have been revealed courtesy of 5dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Here are the odds:

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – SummerSlam – WWE Universal Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

101 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) -270

102 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) +190

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton – SummerSlam – WWE Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

111 Kofi Kingston (end of broadcast ruling) -225

112 Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) +168

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

121 Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) -365

122 Shane McMahon (end of broadcast ruling) +255

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

131 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +1500

132 Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast ruling) -4500

Becky Lynch vs Natalya – SummerSlam – WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

141 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) -265

142 Natalya (end of broadcast ruling) +185

Bayley vs Ember Moon – SummerSlam – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

151 Bayley (end of broadcast ruling) -160

152 Ember Moon (end of broadcast ruling) +120

AJ Styles vs Ricochet – SummerSlam – WWE United States Championship – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

161 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -140

162 Ricochet (end of broadcast ruling) +100

The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

171 The Miz (end of broadcast ruling) -125

172 Dolph Ziggler (end of broadcast ruling) -115

Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair – SummerSlam – Singles Match – Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:00 PM

181 Trish Stratus (end of broadcast ruling) +180

182 Charlotte Flair (end of broadcast) -260