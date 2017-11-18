The Favorites To Win At WWE Survivor Series Revealed

The early betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2017 have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Men’s)

Team Smackdown -167 vs Team Raw +120

5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Women’s)

Team Raw -295 vs Team Smackdown +200

Champion vs Champion

Brock Lesnar -500 vs AJ Styles +300

Champion vs Champion

Charlotte Flair -155 vs Alexa Bliss +110

Tag Champions vs Tag Champions

The Usos -250 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +175

Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion

The Miz -139 vs Baron Corbin +100

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore -225 vs Kalisto +155

The Shield -500 vs The New Day +300