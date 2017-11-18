The Favorites To Win At WWE Survivor Series Revealed

The early betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2017 have been released courtesy of BetWrestling.com. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Men’s)
Team Smackdown -167 vs Team Raw +120
5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Women’s)
Team Raw -295 vs Team Smackdown +200
Champion vs Champion
Brock Lesnar -500 vs AJ Styles +300
Champion vs Champion
Charlotte Flair -155 vs Alexa Bliss +110
Tag Champions vs Tag Champions
The Usos -250 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +175
Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion
The Miz -139 vs Baron Corbin +100
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Enzo Amore -225 vs Kalisto +155
The Shield -500 vs The New Day +300