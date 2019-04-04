The Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 35 Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Wrestlemania 35 PPV have been published by betting site 5Dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Here are the betting lines as of Thursday, April 4th:

Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese – WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM

125 Buddy Murphy (preshow ruling) -190

126 Tony Nese (preshow ruling) +150

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Winner – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM

171 Braun Strowman wins Battle Royal +100

173 Curt Hawkins wins Battle Royal +540

175 Rob Gronkowski wins Battle Royal +950

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal – Winner – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM

351 Lacey Evans wins Battle Royal -115

353 Asuka wins Battle Royal +280

355 Mandy Rose wins Battle Royal +600

357 Sonya Deville wins Battle Royal +900

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – WWE Universal Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

103 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +110

104 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) -150

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair – Triple Threat Match – WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

111 Becky Lynch wins Triple Threat Match -390

113 Ronda Rousey wins Triple Threat Match +400

115 Charlotte Flair wins Triple Threat Match +935

Triple H vs Batista – No Holds Barred Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

133 Triple H (end of broadcast ruling) -300

134 Batista (end of broadcast ruling) +220

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

143 Kurt Angle (end of broadcast ruling) -165

144 Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +125

Shane McMahon vs The Miz – Falls Count Anywhere Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

153 Shane McMahon (end of broadcast ruling) +240

154 The Miz (end of broadcast ruling) -320

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

163 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +120

164 Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) -160

Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio – WWE United States Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

303 Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) -260

304 Rey Mysterio (end of broadcast ruling) +180

Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

313 Bobby Lashley (end of broadcast ruling) +500

314 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -900

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

323 Drew McIntyre (end of broadcast ruling) +225

324 Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -305

The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs The Divas of Doom vs The IIconics vs Nia Jax & Tamina – Fatal 4-Way Match – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

331 The Boss n Hug Connection win Fatal 4Way -260

333 The IIconics win Fatal 4-Way Match +320

335 Nia Jax & Tamina win Fatal 4-Way Match +950

337 The Divas of Doom win Fatal 4-Way Match +1300

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

343 Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) +245

344 Kofi Kingston (end of broadcast ruling) -335

The Usos vs Ricochet & Aleister Black vs The Bar vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev – Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM

401 The Usos win Fatal Four-Way -200

403 Ricochet & A.Black win Fatal Four-Way +320

405 The Bar wins Fatal Four-Way +725

407 S.Nakamura & Rusev win Fatal Four-Way +800