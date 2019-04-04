The Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 35 Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Wrestlemania 35 PPV have been published by betting site 5Dimes.eu.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Here are the betting lines as of Thursday, April 4th:
Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese – WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM
125 Buddy Murphy (preshow ruling) -190
126 Tony Nese (preshow ruling) +150
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Winner – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM
171 Braun Strowman wins Battle Royal +100
173 Curt Hawkins wins Battle Royal +540
175 Rob Gronkowski wins Battle Royal +950
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal – Winner – Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:00 PM
351 Lacey Evans wins Battle Royal -115
353 Asuka wins Battle Royal +280
355 Mandy Rose wins Battle Royal +600
357 Sonya Deville wins Battle Royal +900
Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – WWE Universal Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
103 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +110
104 Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) -150
Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair – Triple Threat Match – WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
111 Becky Lynch wins Triple Threat Match -390
113 Ronda Rousey wins Triple Threat Match +400
115 Charlotte Flair wins Triple Threat Match +935
Triple H vs Batista – No Holds Barred Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
133 Triple H (end of broadcast ruling) -300
134 Batista (end of broadcast ruling) +220
Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
143 Kurt Angle (end of broadcast ruling) -165
144 Baron Corbin (end of broadcast ruling) +125
Shane McMahon vs The Miz – Falls Count Anywhere Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
153 Shane McMahon (end of broadcast ruling) +240
154 The Miz (end of broadcast ruling) -320
AJ Styles vs Randy Orton – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
163 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +120
164 Randy Orton (end of broadcast ruling) -160
Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio – WWE United States Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
303 Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) -260
304 Rey Mysterio (end of broadcast ruling) +180
Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
313 Bobby Lashley (end of broadcast ruling) +500
314 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) -900
Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns – Singles Match – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
323 Drew McIntyre (end of broadcast ruling) +225
324 Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -305
The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs The Divas of Doom vs The IIconics vs Nia Jax & Tamina – Fatal 4-Way Match – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
331 The Boss n Hug Connection win Fatal 4Way -260
333 The IIconics win Fatal 4-Way Match +320
335 Nia Jax & Tamina win Fatal 4-Way Match +950
337 The Divas of Doom win Fatal 4-Way Match +1300
Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
343 Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) +245
344 Kofi Kingston (end of broadcast ruling) -335
The Usos vs Ricochet & Aleister Black vs The Bar vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev – Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:00 PM
401 The Usos win Fatal Four-Way -200
403 Ricochet & A.Black win Fatal Four-Way +320
405 The Bar wins Fatal Four-Way +725
407 S.Nakamura & Rusev win Fatal Four-Way +800